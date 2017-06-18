Top Stories
Sun, 18 June 2017 at 7:30 am

Chace Crawford Grabs Dinner with Friends in WeHo

Chace Crawford Grabs Dinner with Friends in WeHo

Chace Crawford looks cool as he leaves dinner at the Catch restaurant on Friday night (June 16) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 31-year-old actor showed off some scruff while rocking a baseball hat for a night out with a couple of his guy friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chace Crawford

Chace recently wrapped production on his new movie What’s the Point?

Chace stars in the comedy alongside Lake Bell, Amber Heard, and Ed Helms which is set to hit theaters later this year.
