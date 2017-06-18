Top Stories
Sun, 18 June 2017 at 10:00 pm

Charlie Hunnam Is All Smiles While Hanging with His Pals

Charlie Hunnam Is All Smiles While Hanging with His Pals

Charlie Hunnam is looking so hot today at lunch with his pals!

The 37-year-old actor wore a simple white tee shirt while out with a group of guys to grab lunch in the Los Angeles area on Sunday (June 18). Check out many more photos in the gallery below!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlie Hunnam

Last week, Charlie was seen looking very happy while out with his longtime love Morgana McNelis.

35+ pictures inside of Charlie Hunnam out with his buddies in the Los Angeles area…
