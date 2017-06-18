Charlie Hunnam Is All Smiles While Hanging with His Pals

Charlie Hunnam is looking so hot today at lunch with his pals!

The 37-year-old actor wore a simple white tee shirt while out with a group of guys to grab lunch in the Los Angeles area on Sunday (June 18). Check out many more photos in the gallery below!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlie Hunnam

Last week, Charlie was seen looking very happy while out with his longtime love Morgana McNelis.

35+ pictures inside of Charlie Hunnam out with his buddies in the Los Angeles area…