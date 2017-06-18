Top Stories
Happy Father's Day 2017 - Celeb Instagram Roundup!

Happy Father's Day 2017 - Celeb Instagram Roundup!

Beyonce's Father Matthew Confirms Twins' Arrival

Beyonce's Father Matthew Confirms Twins' Arrival

Nicki Minaj's Feud With Remy Ma Continues at Atlanta Party

Nicki Minaj's Feud With Remy Ma Continues at Atlanta Party

Corinne Olympios' Boyfriend Stands By Her Side

Corinne Olympios' Boyfriend Stands By Her Side

Sun, 18 June 2017 at 3:30 pm

Corinne Olympios Stays Close to Boyfriend Jordan Gielchinsky

Corinne Olympios Stays Close to Boyfriend Jordan Gielchinsky
  • Corinne Olympios is sticking by her reported boyfriend Jordan Gielchinsky amid the Bachelor in Paradise investigation – TMZ
  • Ava Phillippe looks more and more like her mom Reese Witherspoon every day – Just Jared Jr
  • Get the latest on Taylor Swift‘s relationship with new boyfriend Joe AlwynLainey Gossip
  • Jada Pinkett Smith isn’t the biggest fan of the new biopic movie about her late friend Tupac and here’s why – TooFab
  • This Bachelor in Paradise star is begging ABC not to cancel the series in a guest column – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Corinne Olympios, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr