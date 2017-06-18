Sun, 18 June 2017 at 3:30 pm
Corinne Olympios Stays Close to Boyfriend Jordan Gielchinsky
- Corinne Olympios is sticking by her reported boyfriend Jordan Gielchinsky amid the Bachelor in Paradise investigation – TMZ
- Ava Phillippe looks more and more like her mom Reese Witherspoon every day – Just Jared Jr
- Get the latest on Taylor Swift‘s relationship with new boyfriend Joe Alwyn – Lainey Gossip
- Jada Pinkett Smith isn’t the biggest fan of the new biopic movie about her late friend Tupac and here’s why – TooFab
- This Bachelor in Paradise star is begging ABC not to cancel the series in a guest column – The Hollywood Reporter
