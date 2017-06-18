Courteney Cox Celebrates Her Birthday with Fiance Johnny McDaid!
Courteney Cox is all smiles as she runs errands around town on Thursday afternoon (June 15) in Santa Monica, Calif.
The newly 53-year-old actress looked pretty in a wrapped, pinstripe dress and loafers as she stepped out before celebrating her birthday later that night.
Later that day, Courteney‘s fiance Johnny McDaid took to Twitter to share a super sweet message to Courteney for her birthday.
“Happy birthday to my girl @CourteneyCox – what a beauty. Yes CC x,” Johnny captioned the below pic.
Happy birthday to my girl @CourteneyCox – what a beauty. Yes CC x pic.twitter.com/TmcIPxu0us
— Johnny McDaid (@johnnymcdaid) June 16, 2017