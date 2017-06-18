Demetrius Shipp Jr. Brings 'All Eyez on Me' to Miami Beach
Demetrius Shipp Jr. arrives for the ABFF screening of his new movie All Eyez on Me held at Regal South Beach Cinema on Saturday (June 17) in Miami Beach, Fla.
The 28-year-old actor was joined on the carpet by his co-stars Keith Robinson, Annie Ilonzeh, Dominic L. Santana, and director Benny Bloom
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demetrius Shipp Jr. All Eyez on Me “chronicles the life and legacy of Tupac Shakur, including his rise to superstardom as a hip-hop artist, actor, poet and activist, as well as his imprisonment and prolific, controversial time at Death Row Records.” 10+ pictures inside of Demetrius Shipp Jr. and the cast at the screening in Miami Beach…
