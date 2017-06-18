Top Stories
Scarlett Johansson Says She &amp; Lookalike Grandma Got 'Trashed' at 'Rough Night' Premiere

Scarlett Johansson Says She & Lookalike Grandma Got 'Trashed' at 'Rough Night' Premiere

Drew Barrymore Has a New Boyfriend - Meet David Hutchinson!

Drew Barrymore Has a New Boyfriend - Meet David Hutchinson!

Corinne Olympios' Boyfriend Stands By Her Side

Corinne Olympios' Boyfriend Stands By Her Side

Sun, 18 June 2017 at 11:49 am

Demetrius Shipp Jr. Brings 'All Eyez on Me' to Miami Beach

Demetrius Shipp Jr. Brings 'All Eyez on Me' to Miami Beach

Demetrius Shipp Jr. arrives for the ABFF screening of his new movie All Eyez on Me held at Regal South Beach Cinema on Saturday (June 17) in Miami Beach, Fla.

The 28-year-old actor was joined on the carpet by his co-stars Keith Robinson, Annie Ilonzeh, Dominic L. Santana, and director Benny Bloom

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demetrius Shipp Jr.

All Eyez on Me “chronicles the life and legacy of Tupac Shakur, including his rise to superstardom as a hip-hop artist, actor, poet and activist, as well as his imprisonment and prolific, controversial time at Death Row Records.”

10+ pictures inside of Demetrius Shipp Jr. and the cast at the screening in Miami Beach…
Just Jared on Facebook
demetrius shipp jr all eyez on me 01
demetrius shipp jr all eyez on me 02
demetrius shipp jr all eyez on me 03
demetrius shipp jr all eyez on me 04
demetrius shipp jr all eyez on me 05
demetrius shipp jr all eyez on me 06
demetrius shipp jr all eyez on me 07
demetrius shipp jr all eyez on me 08
demetrius shipp jr all eyez on me 09
demetrius shipp jr all eyez on me 10
demetrius shipp jr all eyez on me 11
demetrius shipp jr all eyez on me 12
demetrius shipp jr all eyez on me 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Annie Ilonzeh, Benny Bloom, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Dominic L. Santana, Keith Robinson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr