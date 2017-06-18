Top Stories
16 Celebrities Who Are Parents to Twins (Other Than Beyonce)

Happy Father's Day 2017 - Celeb Instagram Roundup!

Are Singer Dua Lipa & DJ Martin Garrix Dating?

Corinne Olympios' Boyfriend Stands By Her Side

Sun, 18 June 2017 at 8:52 pm

Gwen Stefani Kisses Blake Shelton on 41st Birthday - Photos & Video!

Gwen Stefani celebrated her boyfriend Blake Shelton‘s 41st birthday party today at a fun bash, which she documented on Instagram!

The 47-year-old entertainer posted several photos, including one of her kissing her beau, who turned 41 years old today.

“I get to kiss on the birthday boy @blakeshelton #happybirthdaycowboy gx,” Gwen captioned one pic on Instagram.

Gwen also posted a video with the caption, “Celebrating the birth of my #bestie #favorite @blakeshelton,” which you can watch below..

Happy birthday, Blake! We hope you had a wonderful day.

