Happy Father's Day 2017 - Celeb Instagram Roundup!
It’s Father’s Day in the United States and everyone is celebrating and sharing memories with their loved ones!
Many celebrities have also taken to social media to wish their fathers, husbands, grandfathers, and more a happy day and share some old and recent pics.
New dad Rob Kardashian shared a photo of his baby girl Dream and said, “Happy Father’s Day to all the GOOD Fathers out there !”
Robin Thicke, whose father Alan Thicke passed away late last year, shared a throwback photo of the two with his brother and captioned it, “Best Dad ever!”
Gina Rodriguez, Victoria Beckham, Mark Wahlberg, Cindy Crawford, Michelle Williams, Luke Evans, Cobie Smulders, Freddie Prinze Jr, Sam Smith, Tim Tebow, Tony Goldwyn, Reese Witherspoon, Patrick Dempsey, and many more shared photos with their dads and other fathers in their lives. Check out a handful below!
Happy Fathers Day to all the men who are sensitive, present, strong, loving, and patient. Thank you for being role models that we need for our little boys and girls. To my own I'd like to say thanks for being my partner on this crazy wonderful journey of parenthood. You are the greatest and I am the luckiest. I hope you're napping. PS he made this cake.
Me and my Daddy!! His sideburns and mustache deserve a holiday of their own!! If you still had those sideburns I woulda bought you some beard conditioner and rubbed it in for you today and maybe even braided them up! LOL!!! I've learned some things about you this year that I never knew and it made me love you even more!! Happy Father's Day to you and ALL the amazing fathers out there today! 💕
I took this photo right after John won his Tony a couple weeks ago. In all our time together (11ish years!!?!?) I cannot believe how much he has grown as a man and a husband. To see him go from big goals to big ideas to big wins and the love of so many makes me so so happy. 10 years ago, I didn't think he could get better, then I got to see him as a father. I don't know how or why Luna, my family and I got so lucky in this life but I will stop questioning and just be grateful. I love you so much, John. Happy Father's Day.