16 Celebrities Who Are Parents to Twins (Other Than Beyonce)

Happy Father's Day 2017 - Celeb Instagram Roundup!

Are Singer Dua Lipa & DJ Martin Garrix Dating?

Corinne Olympios' Boyfriend Stands By Her Side

Sun, 18 June 2017 at 10:03 pm

Iggy Azalea's MMVAs Dress Bares Skin with Cut-Out Panel

Iggy Azalea wears the most daring look of the night at the 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards on Sunday (June 18) at MuchMusic HQ in Toronto, Canada.

The 27-year-old entertainer, who performed a futuristic rendition of her song “Switch” during the show, bared some skin in a dress with a sexy cut-out panel from the top to bottom.

Iggy is nominated for Most Buzzworthy International Artist or Group. She is up against Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Lorde, and Ed Sheeran for the award.

See more photos of Iggy in the gallery!
Photos: Mark ONeill, Getty
Posted to: 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards, Iggy Azalea, iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards

