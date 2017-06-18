Top Stories
Sun, 18 June 2017 at 8:25 pm

Jack Black & Nick Jonas Face Off During 'Jumanji' Promo Event

Jack Black and Nick Jonas stand over an alligator while attending a press event for their film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on Sunday (June 18) in Barcelona, Spain.

The two guys co-star together in the new film alongside Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan.

After they were done with promo for the day, Nick and Jack went out to eat together.

“After a long press day for Jumanji it’s important to get a good meal. 😎👊🏼 @jackblack,” Nick captioned a photo on Instagram.

Earlier in the week, Nick praised Shania Twain‘s new album, which will be released in September.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

