Top Stories
Happy Father's Day 2017 - Celeb Instagram Roundup!

Happy Father's Day 2017 - Celeb Instagram Roundup!

Beyonce's Father Matthew Confirms Twins' Arrival

Beyonce's Father Matthew Confirms Twins' Arrival

Nicki Minaj's Feud With Remy Ma Continues at Atlanta Party

Nicki Minaj's Feud With Remy Ma Continues at Atlanta Party

Corinne Olympios' Boyfriend Stands By Her Side

Corinne Olympios' Boyfriend Stands By Her Side

Sun, 18 June 2017 at 3:36 pm

James Franco & Ashley Greene Are 'Usual Suspects' at Cinespia Screening

James Franco & Ashley Greene Are 'Usual Suspects' at Cinespia Screening

James Franco smiles as he poses for a photo while attending the Cinespia screening of The Usual Suspects on Saturday (June 17) in Los Angeles.

Also at the screening was Ashley Greene with boyfriend Paul Khoury, Eiza Gonzalez, Keean Johnson, Joel David Moore, Girl Meets World stars Rowan Blanchard and Corey Fogelmanis, and Ava Phillippe.

One of the stars of the film, about a sole survivor who tells of the twisty events leading up to a horrific gun battle on a boat, which began when five criminals met at a seemingly random police lineup, Kevin Pollack, was also in attendance.
Just Jared on Facebook
james franco ashley greene are usual suspects at cinespia screening 01
james franco ashley greene are usual suspects at cinespia screening 02
james franco ashley greene are usual suspects at cinespia screening 03
james franco ashley greene are usual suspects at cinespia screening 04
james franco ashley greene are usual suspects at cinespia screening 05
james franco ashley greene are usual suspects at cinespia screening 06
james franco ashley greene are usual suspects at cinespia screening 07
james franco ashley greene are usual suspects at cinespia screening 08

Photos: Kelly Lee Barrett for Cinespia
Posted to: Ashley Greene, Ava Phillippe, Corey Fogelmanis, Eiza Gonzalez, James Franco, Joel David Moore, Keean Johnson, Paul Khoury, Rowan Blanchard

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr