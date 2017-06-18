James Franco & Ashley Greene Are 'Usual Suspects' at Cinespia Screening

James Franco smiles as he poses for a photo while attending the Cinespia screening of The Usual Suspects on Saturday (June 17) in Los Angeles.

Also at the screening was Ashley Greene with boyfriend Paul Khoury, Eiza Gonzalez, Keean Johnson, Joel David Moore, Girl Meets World stars Rowan Blanchard and Corey Fogelmanis, and Ava Phillippe.

One of the stars of the film, about a sole survivor who tells of the twisty events leading up to a horrific gun battle on a boat, which began when five criminals met at a seemingly random police lineup, Kevin Pollack, was also in attendance.