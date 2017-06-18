Top Stories
Sun, 18 June 2017 at 11:48 pm

Jared Padalecki & Wife Genevieve Have Cute Twitter Exchange on Father's Day!

Jared Padalecki & Wife Genevieve Have Cute Twitter Exchange on Father's Day!

Jared Padalecki and his wife, actress Genevieve Padalecki, had a very sweet Twitter exchange on Father’s Day!

The 36-year-old actor actress tweeted a video at the 34-year-old actor, saying, “To the best dad I know. Tom, Shep + Odette are so lucky to have you as, as am I. Love you to the moon and back @jarpad! 🌙💑💘 #FathersDay.”

Later, Jared tweeted back, “I couldn’t be the dad I am without the most amazing mother by my side. Thanks for fixing my mistakes ;)”

Jared and Genevieve have been married since 2010.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Genevieve Cortese, Jared Padalecki

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr