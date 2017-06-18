Jay Z Takes on Criminal Justice Reform for Father's Day

With the recent birth of his and Beyonce‘s twins, Jay Z has a lot to celebrate this Father’s Day.

The 47-year-old rapper has also chosen to ring in the holiday by sharing his thoughts on another important topic – the American prison system and the bail bond industry.

“On any given day over 400,000 people, convicted of no crime, are held in jail because they cannot afford to buy their freedom,” he wrote in a new op-ed essay for Time. “When black and brown people are over-policed and arrested and accused of crimes at higher rates than others, and then forced to pay for their freedom before they ever see trial, big bail companies prosper.”

Jay also stated that, this Father’s Day, he will be donating to the same organizations that bailed out mothers on Mother’s Day. “As a father with a growing family, it’s the least I can do, but philanthropy is not a long fix, we have to get rid of these inhumane practices altogether,” he shared. “We can’t fix our broken criminal justice system until we take on the exploitative bail industry.”

Read Jay‘s full op-ed here.