Jay Z's '4:44' Gets Release Date - New Music Coming Soon!

Originally, Tidal’s 4:44 appeared to be a movie starring Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o and Danny Glover, but now fans are speculating that it’s actually Jay Z‘s new visual album!

A new trailer for the project was released via Sprint and Tidal (via a new partnership), and was confirmed that the new music would be released on June 30. Fans are noting that if you go to Sprint.com and click on their Tidal promo, it takes you to a message which states, “Get exclusive access to JAY-Z’s new album.” This seems to be all but proof 4:44 is a visual album!

Furthermore, the new trailer features a song from the album titled “Adnis,” which could be a reference to Jay Z‘s dad, Adnes.

The project is set to be released on June 30!