Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Continue Romantic Paris Trip

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are living up their love in France.

The 47-year-old entertainer and the 41-year-old former baseball player were spotted walking arm-in-arm during a stroll at the Jardin des Tuileries and the Louvre Museum on Sunday (June 18) in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

The night before, J.Lo and A-Rod got all dressed up for a date night at La Societe.

In case you missed it, he recently crashed one of her red carpet interviews and it was the cutest thing ever.