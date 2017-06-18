Sun, 18 June 2017 at 2:28 pm
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Continue Romantic Paris Trip
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are living up their love in France.
The 47-year-old entertainer and the 41-year-old former baseball player were spotted walking arm-in-arm during a stroll at the Jardin des Tuileries and the Louvre Museum on Sunday (June 18) in Paris, France.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez
The night before, J.Lo and A-Rod got all dressed up for a date night at La Societe.
In case you missed it, he recently crashed one of her red carpet interviews and it was the cutest thing ever.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: BACKGRID USA Posted to: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez
Sponsored Links by ZergNet