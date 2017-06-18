Top Stories
Scarlett Johansson Says She & Lookalike Grandma Got 'Trashed' at 'Rough Night' Premiere

Drew Barrymore Has a New Boyfriend - Meet David Hutchinson!

Corinne Olympios' Boyfriend Stands By Her Side

Sun, 18 June 2017 at 2:28 pm

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Continue Romantic Paris Trip

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are living up their love in France.

The 47-year-old entertainer and the 41-year-old former baseball player were spotted walking arm-in-arm during a stroll at the Jardin des Tuileries and the Louvre Museum on Sunday (June 18) in Paris, France.

The night before, J.Lo and A-Rod got all dressed up for a date night at La Societe.

In case you missed it, he recently crashed one of her red carpet interviews and it was the cutest thing ever.
