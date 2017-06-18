Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Have Romantic Ice Cream Date

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez look so cute together!

The 47-year-old entertainer and actress and 41-year-old retired MLB star posed for some pics while eating their ice cream in Paris, France on Sunday (June 18).

Earlier in the day, the pair was seen stepping out in the City of Light.

Over the weekend, Alex posted a photo of him and JLo with the caption, “thankful and grateful.”

