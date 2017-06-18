Top Stories
Happy Father's Day 2017 - Celeb Instagram Roundup!

Happy Father's Day 2017 - Celeb Instagram Roundup!

Are Singer Dua Lipa &amp; DJ Martin Garrix Dating?

Are Singer Dua Lipa & DJ Martin Garrix Dating?

Beyonce's Father Matthew Confirms Twins' Arrival

Beyonce's Father Matthew Confirms Twins' Arrival

Corinne Olympios' Boyfriend Stands By Her Side

Corinne Olympios' Boyfriend Stands By Her Side

Sun, 18 June 2017 at 8:27 pm

Joe Jonas, DNCE, & Alessia Cara Kick Off iHeartRadio MMVAs 2017 Red Carpet!

Joe Jonas, DNCE, & Alessia Cara Kick Off iHeartRadio MMVAs 2017 Red Carpet!

Joe Jonas and Alessia Cara arrive on the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards on Sunday (June 18) at MuchMusic HQ in Toronto, Canada.

The two stars are hosting the show this evening and lots of performers will be hitting the stage throughout the night.

Joe was joined on the carpet by his DNCE bandmates Jack Lawless, Cole Whittle, and JinJoo Lee. They are nominated for iHeartRadio International Duo or Group of the Year against Imagine Dragons, Migos, The Chainsmokers, and Twenty One Pilots.

Alessia is nominated for three awards – Most Buzzworthy Canadian Artist, iHeartRadio Canadian Single of the Year for “Scars to Your Beautiful,” and Fan Fave Artist or Group.
Just Jared on Facebook
joe jones dnce alessia cara hit the iheartradio mmva carpet 01
joe jones dnce alessia cara hit the iheartradio mmva carpet 02
joe jones dnce alessia cara hit the iheartradio mmva carpet 03
joe jones dnce alessia cara hit the iheartradio mmva carpet 04
joe jones dnce alessia cara hit the iheartradio mmva carpet 05

Photos: Mark ONeill
Posted to: 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards, Alessia Cara, Cole Whittle, DNCE, iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards, Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr