Joe Jonas, DNCE, & Alessia Cara Kick Off iHeartRadio MMVAs 2017 Red Carpet!

Joe Jonas and Alessia Cara arrive on the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards on Sunday (June 18) at MuchMusic HQ in Toronto, Canada.

The two stars are hosting the show this evening and lots of performers will be hitting the stage throughout the night.

Joe was joined on the carpet by his DNCE bandmates Jack Lawless, Cole Whittle, and JinJoo Lee. They are nominated for iHeartRadio International Duo or Group of the Year against Imagine Dragons, Migos, The Chainsmokers, and Twenty One Pilots.

Alessia is nominated for three awards – Most Buzzworthy Canadian Artist, iHeartRadio Canadian Single of the Year for “Scars to Your Beautiful,” and Fan Fave Artist or Group.