Scarlett Johansson Says She &amp; Lookalike Grandma Got 'Trashed' at 'Rough Night' Premiere

Drew Barrymore Has a New Boyfriend - Meet David Hutchinson!

Corinne Olympios' Boyfriend Stands By Her Side

Sun, 18 June 2017 at 2:22 pm

Josh Duhamel & Mark Wahlberg Suit Up in Blue at 'Transformers: The Last Knight' World Premiere

Josh Duhamel & Mark Wahlberg Suit Up in Blue at 'Transformers: The Last Knight' World Premiere

Looks like blue was a major theme for the Transformers: The Last Knight world premiere!

Stars Josh Duhamel and Mark Wahlberg both suited up in blue while walking the blue carpet on Sunday (June 18) in London, England.

The guys were also joined by co-stars Laura Haddock with husband Sam Claflin, Isabela Moner, Stanley Tucci with wife Felicity Blunt, and Jerrod Carmichael, as well as director Michael Bay.

Here is a synopsis for the latest film in the franchise: Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth.

Transformers: The Last Knight hits theaters this Wednesday (June 21) in the US.

