Kate Bosworth & Husband Michael Polish Are Smitten at LAX

Kate Bosworth and her husband Michael Polish looked head-over-heels for each other at LAX Airport!

The 34-year-old actress and the 46-year-old actor held hands while making their arrival on Friday (June 16) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Bosworth

Kate wore a black and white fireworks-inspired dress paired with dark shades, hoop earrings, and a pop of pink lipstick. Michael looked sharp in a suit jacket and grey beanie.

On Saturday, Kate took to Instagram to wish designer Tory Burch a happy 51st birthday.

“Happy Birthday @toryburch 🎈,” Kate wrote along with a sweet photo of the duo. “Thank you for being a wonderful example to us, through kindness, encouragement and love. The world is a brighter place because of you xx 💫💫💫💫💫💫 .”