Katy Perry Lands Third No. 1 Album on Billboard With 'Witness'

A major congrats is in order for Katy Perry.

The 32-year-old entertained just scored her third No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts with her latest record Witness.

Katy earned 180,000 equivalent album units in the week ending June 15 – 162,000 in traditional album sales – according to Nielsen Music.

The success of Witness follows her previous No. 1 albums – 2013′s Prism and 2010′s Teenage Dream (2010).

In case you didn’t know, the Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA), and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).

Stream Witness below: