Keke Palmer Flaunts Purple Buzz-Cut at iHeartRadio MMVAs!

Keke Palmer looks so sexy in her little black dress on the pink carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards on Sunday (June 18) at MuchMusic HQ in Toronto, Canada.

The 23-year-old Scream Queens actress showed off her newly shaved head with a purple buzzcut!

Other stars on the carpet included Orphan Black‘s Tatiana Maslany, All Eyez on Me‘s Kat Graham, and 90210‘s Shenae Grimes with husband Josh Beech.

Keke explained to Refinery29 why she decided to cut her hair off. â€œI’m in a place in my life where I realized I don’t have anything stopping me from expressing myself in any facet, and that makes me happy,” she said. â€œMy texture has changed quite a bit over the years from all the things I’ve done to it. I really want to be able to let my hair rest and become it’s own thing.”

10+ pictures inside of Keke Palmer and others at the MMVAs…