Sun, 18 June 2017 at 4:15 pm

Kendall & Kylie Jenner Spend Father's Day at Car Show With Caitlyn Jenner

Kendall & Kylie Jenner Spend Father's Day at Car Show With Caitlyn Jenner

The Jenner girls all lean in for a photo together while out at a car show on Sunday (June 18) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kendall and Kylie spent the morning with Caitlyn Jenner, as well as Caitlyn‘s adorable two month old puppy Bertha. Caitlyn got Bertha earlier this month and has shared a few pics of the pup sitting atop various vehicles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Caitlyn Jenner

“daddy’s day,” Kylie captioned a photo sitting on her car on her Instagram page. “normal girls in a normal world,” she captioned another with Kendall. Check them out below!

daddy's day

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

normal girls in a normal world

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Click inside for 10+ photos of the Jenners out for Father’s Day…
Photos: BackGrid USA
