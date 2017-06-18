Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Shares Bare Baby Bump Photo!

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Hart grab dinner at Catch on Saturday (June 17) in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old model is pregnant with the couple’s first child – a baby boy! Eniko has been keeping her fans updated on her pregnancy and she posted a bare bump photo on Instagram earlier in the week.

“Post-Workout bumpie. 🤗 #18 weeks today and feeling GREAT taking it one day at a time.. Baby boy 👶🏽is going to start shaking things up in there sooner than later. Ahhhh! I can’t wait. 💙 Thought I’d share with you guys. xO.,” she posted.