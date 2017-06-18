Top Stories
Sun, 18 June 2017 at 8:07 pm

Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Shares Bare Baby Bump Photo!

Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Shares Bare Baby Bump Photo!

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Hart grab dinner at Catch on Saturday (June 17) in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old model is pregnant with the couple’s first child – a baby boy! Eniko has been keeping her fans updated on her pregnancy and she posted a bare bump photo on Instagram earlier in the week.

“Post-Workout bumpie. 🤗 #18 weeks today and feeling GREAT taking it one day at a time.. Baby boy 👶🏽is going to start shaking things up in there sooner than later. Ahhhh! I can’t wait. 💙 Thought I’d share with you guys. xO.,” she posted.
