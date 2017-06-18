Lena Dunham Supports Former 'Girls' Co-Star Jenny Slate at 'Landline' Screening

Lena Dunham showed off her style and shoulder tattoo at tonight’s screening of the upcoming comedy Landline!

The 31-year-old actress hit the red carpet during the BAMcinemaFest 2017 at BAM Harvey Theater on Saturday (June 17) in New York City.

She was there to support Jenny Slate, who co-starred with her on HBO’s Girls for two episodes, as well as the film’s other stars Edie Falco, Abby Quinn, and director Gillian Robespierre.

Lena was also spotted sharing a sweet hug with Zoe Kazan at the event. Head to our gallery to see all the pics!

Landline tells the story a teenager who lives with her sister and parents in Manhattan in 1995 and discovers that her father is having an affair.

Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on July 21!

