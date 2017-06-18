Top Stories
Scarlett Johansson Says She &amp; Lookalike Grandma Got 'Trashed' at 'Rough Night' Premiere

Scarlett Johansson Says She & Lookalike Grandma Got 'Trashed' at 'Rough Night' Premiere

Drew Barrymore Has a New Boyfriend - Meet David Hutchinson!

Drew Barrymore Has a New Boyfriend - Meet David Hutchinson!

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Sun, 18 June 2017 at 2:12 am

Lena Dunham Supports Former 'Girls' Co-Star Jenny Slate at 'Landline' Screening

Lena Dunham Supports Former 'Girls' Co-Star Jenny Slate at 'Landline' Screening

Lena Dunham showed off her style and shoulder tattoo at tonight’s screening of the upcoming comedy Landline!

The 31-year-old actress hit the red carpet during the BAMcinemaFest 2017 at BAM Harvey Theater on Saturday (June 17) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out Lena Dunham baring it all to promote body positivity

She was there to support Jenny Slate, who co-starred with her on HBO’s Girls for two episodes, as well as the film’s other stars Edie Falco, Abby Quinn, and director Gillian Robespierre.

Lena was also spotted sharing a sweet hug with Zoe Kazan at the event. Head to our gallery to see all the pics!

Landline tells the story a teenager who lives with her sister and parents in Manhattan in 1995 and discovers that her father is having an affair.

Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on July 21!

MORE LENA: Lena Dunham Speaks Out on Bill Cosby Trial Decision

Just Jared on Facebook
lena dunham supports jenny slate edie falco and more at landline screening 01
lena dunham supports jenny slate edie falco and more at landline screening 02
lena dunham supports jenny slate edie falco and more at landline screening 03
lena dunham supports jenny slate edie falco and more at landline screening 04
lena dunham supports jenny slate edie falco and more at landline screening 05
lena dunham supports jenny slate edie falco and more at landline screening 06
lena dunham supports jenny slate edie falco and more at landline screening 07
lena dunham supports jenny slate edie falco and more at landline screening 08
lena dunham supports jenny slate edie falco and more at landline screening 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Abby Quinn, Edie Falco, Jenny Slate, Lena Dunham, Zoe Kazan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez headed to France for some rest and relaxation - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus surprised some fans on the subway! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jada Pinkett-Smith isn't happy with the Tupac biopic - TooFab
  • Elizabeth Banks is apologizing to Steven Spielberg - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Reign's Rachel Skarsten wrote a beautiful goodbye to Queen Elizabeth I - Just Jared Jr