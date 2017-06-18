Sun, 18 June 2017 at 6:00 am
Liv Tyler & Dave Gardner Step Out for Date Night in London
Liv Tyler holds on tight to husband Dave Gardner as they head to their ride after a night out on the town on Friday night (June 16) in London, England.
The cute couple matched in all black outfits as they stepped out for a date night without their kids at the Chiltern Firehouse restaurant.
Earlier that night, Liv took to Instagram to share a pic of herself and Dave at a Guns N Roses concert.
Check out the pic of the cute couple below!
