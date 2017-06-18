Top Stories
Scarlett Johansson Says She & Lookalike Grandma Got 'Trashed' at 'Rough Night' Premiere

Drew Barrymore Has a New Boyfriend - Meet David Hutchinson!

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Sun, 18 June 2017 at 6:00 am

Liv Tyler & Dave Gardner Step Out for Date Night in London

Liv Tyler & Dave Gardner Step Out for Date Night in London

Liv Tyler holds on tight to husband Dave Gardner as they head to their ride after a night out on the town on Friday night (June 16) in London, England.

The cute couple matched in all black outfits as they stepped out for a date night without their kids at the Chiltern Firehouse restaurant.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liv Tyler

Earlier that night, Liv took to Instagram to share a pic of herself and Dave at a Guns N Roses concert.

Check out the pic of the cute couple below!

🌹Omg omg omg Guns N' Roses 🌹my favorite !!! 🌹

A post shared by Liv Tyler (@misslivalittle) on

