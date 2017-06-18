Top Stories
Scarlett Johansson Says She & Lookalike Grandma Got 'Trashed' at 'Rough Night' Premiere

Drew Barrymore Has a New Boyfriend - Meet David Hutchinson!

Corinne Olympios' Boyfriend Stands By Her Side

Sun, 18 June 2017 at 10:39 am

Marion Cotillard is Fan-Friendly at Cabourg Film Festival 2017

Marion Cotillard glitters in gold while stepping out at the closing ceremony for the 2017 Cabourg Film Festival on Saturday (June 17) in Cabourg, France.

The 41-year-old actress was joined on the red carpet by fellow French beauty Juliette Binoche.

Marion was nice enough to stop talk and talk to fans as she arrived for the big event. They snapped photos with her as she made her way down the carpet.

Earlier in the week, she posed for photos on the beach with the other festival judges.
