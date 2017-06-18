Mark Wahlberg Directs All-Male Spice Girls 'Wannabe' Video

Mark Wahlberg had a little too much fun at a Transformers: The Last Knight press event in London this weekend!

The 46-year-old actor decided he would film and direct a group of journalists in recreating the Spice Girls‘ “Wannabe” music video!

The shoot took place on the stairs of the St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel, aka the same stairs where the English pop group recorded the original video.

“We’re going right now. Spice Girls recreation,” Mark says in the clip.

One of the “Spice Boys,” Kevin McCarthy, who is also a film critic and reporter for Fox 5 D.C., shared the video on his Twitter. He was joined by Chris Van Vliet, Xilla Valentine, Andrew Freund, and Scott Carty.

Watch below!

ICYMI, Mark recently confirmed that The Last Knight will be his last Transformers movie.