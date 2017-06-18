Matt Bomer & Kelsey Grammer Pair Up For 'Last Tycoon' Monte Carlo Photo Call

Matt Bomer and Kelsey Grammer are abroad promoting their new Amazon series The Last Tycoon.

The duo hit the red carpet in style while stepping out for the photo call during the 2017 Monte Carlo TV Festival on Sunday (June 18) in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

The Last Tycoon follows “F. Scott Fitzgerald‘s unfinished 1930s-set final novel,” according to Deadline.

Matt stars as the Monroe Stahr and Kelsey plays as his mentor Pat Brady.

