Meet Braison Cyrus: Five Things to Know About the Rising Musician

Braison Cyrus is the latest member of the Cyrus family to break into the entertainment business and he just made his debut runway walk along other millennial models in the Dolce&Gabbana fashion show!

The budding singer/songwriter wore a golden crown for his walk on the catwalk during Milan Men’s Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 on Saturday (June 17) in Italy.

Let’s get to know Braison with these five fun facts!

1. Music and acting is in his blood!

Braison is the 23-year-old son of country singer and actor Billy Ray Cyrus and brother of pop superstar and actor Miley. He even studied at Pasadena School of the Arts and New York Film Academy!

His brother Trace and sister Noah are also musicians. His other sister Brandi and Cyrus matriarch Tish have an interior design competition show currently on Bravo called Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer.

2. He landed a modeling contract just a few years ago.

When Braison was 18, he was signed to Wilhelmina Models. Be sure to check out the shirtless photo from his modeling debut!

3. He arguably has the best voice of the Cyrus family!

Braison will soon be joining his family members as a member of the music industry. JustJared.com has exclusively learned that he will be releasing music as a solo artist very soon. He lives in Nashville, so we can only assume there will be some country twang in it!

4. His whole family couldn’t be more loving and supportive.

The entire Cyrus family has thrown their support behind Braison‘s career. After walking in the D&G show, Miley celebrated the occasion on Instagram, as did most of the other family members. Brandi even showed up to watch the show in person!

5. He’s a caring and super involved environmentalist!

Braison has worked in B.C. Canada protecting bears and wolves with the conservation group Pacific Wild. He also loves to spend time on the family farm. See photos of him with his goats and ducks in the gallery below!

Make sure to follow Braison on Instagram at @BraisonCyrus to stay updated on his career!