Milo Ventimiglia Takes Cute Selfie With NYC Subway Riders

Milo Ventimiglia is one nice guy!

The 39-year-old This Is Us star was casually riding the subway in New York City when he encountered some fans.

Milo not only agreed to take a selfie with them, but he also promised to post it on social media. How sweet!

“This is my new friend Steve and his lady. They’re from Saskatoon, I’m from LA. Met in NYC on a subway. Promised I’d send the photo. ✈️🌎MV,” Milo captioned the Twitter pic.