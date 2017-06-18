Top Stories
Scarlett Johansson Says She &amp; Lookalike Grandma Got 'Trashed' at 'Rough Night' Premiere

Scarlett Johansson Says She & Lookalike Grandma Got 'Trashed' at 'Rough Night' Premiere

Drew Barrymore Has a New Boyfriend - Meet David Hutchinson!

Drew Barrymore Has a New Boyfriend - Meet David Hutchinson!

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Sun, 18 June 2017 at 9:57 am

Milo Ventimiglia Takes Cute Selfie With NYC Subway Riders

Milo Ventimiglia Takes Cute Selfie With NYC Subway Riders

Milo Ventimiglia is one nice guy!

The 39-year-old This Is Us star was casually riding the subway in New York City when he encountered some fans.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Milo Ventimiglia

Milo not only agreed to take a selfie with them, but he also promised to post it on social media. How sweet!

“This is my new friend Steve and his lady. They’re from Saskatoon, I’m from LA. Met in NYC on a subway. Promised I’d send the photo. ✈️🌎MV,” Milo captioned the Twitter pic.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Milo Ventimiglia

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr