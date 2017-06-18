MMVAs Nominations 2017 - Full List Revealed!
The 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Aawards are airing tonight and we have a refresher as to the full list of nominees!
The show is airing live in Canada and you can expect lots of A-listers to be in attendance. Best of luck to all of the nominees tonight.
Tune into the show at 9 p.m. ET, hosted by Joe Jonas and Alessia Cara, on Much, CTV, VRAK, and the iHeartRadio app. Just Jared will also be live blogging the whole show, so stay tuned!
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“R.E.D.” – A Tribe Called Red f. Yasiin Bey, Narcy & Black Bear, Directed by Yassin Alsalman
“Fireproof” – Coleman Hell, Director Peter Huang
“Glowed Up” – Kaytranada f. Anderson .Paak, Director Bo Mirosseni
“Sleep In The Heat” – PUP, Director Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux
“Mercy” – Shawn Mendes, Director Jay Martin
BEST POST-PRODUCTION
“Undone” – Coeur De Pirate, Director Vallee Duhamel (Post: Alain Loiselle, Jérôme Cloutier, Bruno de Coninck, Julien Delorme, Andrew Ludovico, Lucy Rybicka & Josh Sherrett)
“Miracle” – Darcys, Director Common Good (Post: Common Good)
“Seeing Double” – Sleepy Tom f. Tonye, Director “Grandson & Son (Post: Matt Bilewicz, Zhargal Sambuev, Farah Yusuf, Sean Evans & Fezz Stenton, Ryan Ruskay and Grandson & Son)
“Move Together” – Somewhere Else f. Majid Jordan, Director Helmi
“Too Young” – Zeds Dead f. Rivers Cuomo & Pusha T, Director Chris Ullens (Post: James Wright, Tine Kluth & Chris Ullens)
BEST EDM/DANCE VIDEO
“Stadium Pow Wow” – A Tribe Called Red f. Black Bear, Director Kevan Funk
“Indomitable” – Dj Shub f. Northern Cree Singers, Director Mark Stanleigh
“Easy Go” – Grandtheft & Delaney Jane, Director Tyler Hynes
“Venus Fly” – Grimes f. Janelle Monae, Director Claire Boucher
“Runaway” – MSTRKRFT, Brooks Reynolds
BEST DIRECTOR
Kevan Funk, “Stadium Pow Wow” – A Tribe Called Red f. Black Bear
Didier Charette, “Rush” – CRi
Claire Boucher, “Venus Fly” – Grimes f. Janelle Monae
Michael LeBlanc, “Spirit” – Wintersleep
Adam Beck, “Stardust” – Zeds Dead f. Twin Shadow
BEST POP VIDEO
“Fireproof” – Coleman Hell, Director Peter Huang
“Venus Fly” – Grimes f. Janelle Monae, Director Claire Boucher
“Can’t Slow Down” – Hedley, Directors Jacob Hoggard and Matt Leaf
“Mercy” – Shawn Mendes, Director Jay Martin
“No Warm Up” – SonReal, Director Peter Huang
BEST ROCK/ALTERNATIVE VIDEO
“Knocking At The Door” – Arkells, Directors Shane Cunningham and Mark Myers
“Beck + Call” – July Talk f. Tanya Tagaq, Directors Jared Rasb, Norah Sadava and Amy Nostbakken
“Sleep In The Heat” – PUP, Director Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux
“In A World Possessed By The Human Mind” – The Tragically Hip, Director Max Montalvo
“Spirit” – Wintersleep, Director Michael LeBlanc
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
“Disconnected” – Derek Wise, Director Glenn Michael
“Red Alert/100 Roses” – Jazz Cartier, Director Jon Riera
“81” – Sean Leon, Director Zac Facts
“Picasso Leaning” – Tasha The Amazon, Director Colin G Cooper
“Let’s Go” – TassNata f. Rich Kidd & Tona, Director Dan Lemoyne
BEST MUCHFACT VIDEO
“Rush” – CRi, Director Didier Charette
“With Me” – DVSN, Directors Jon Riera and Lesean Harris
“Sleep In The Heat” – PUP, Director Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux
“Small Talk” – Majid Jordan, Director Kid.Studio
“Acid Test” – River Tiber, Directors Grandson & Son and Tommy Paxton-Beesley
MOST BUZZWORTHY CANADIAN
Alessia Cara
Drake
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
MOST BUZZWORTHY INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OR GROUP
Ed Sheeran
Iggy Azalea
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
Lorde
BEST NEW CANADIAN ARTIST
Charlotte Day Wilson
Daniel Caesar
DVSN
Jessie Reyez
PARTYNEXTDOOR
BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ARTIST
Chance The Rapper
Camila Cabello
Lil’ Yachty
Niall Horan
Post Malone
iHeartRADIO Canadian Single of the Year
“Scars to Your Beautiful” – Alessia Cara
“One Dance” – Drake
“Starboy” – The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
iHeartRADIO INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ed Sheeran
Future
Katy Perry
Kendrick Lamar
Lorde
iHeartRADIO INTERNATIONAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
Twenty One Pilots
DNCE
Imagine Dragons
Migos
The Chainsmokers
FAN FAVE VIDEO
“R.E.D.” – A Tribe Called Red f. Yasiin Bey, Narcy & Black Bear, Directed by Yassin Alsalman
“Shutter Island” – Jessie Reyez, Director Peter Huang
“Venus Fly” – Grimes f. Janelle Monae, Director Claire Boucher
“Too Young” – Zeds Dead f. Rivers Cuomo & Pusha T, Director Chris Ullens (Post: James Wright, Tine Kluth & Chris Ullens)
“Knocking At The Door” – Arkells, Directors Shane Cunningham and Mark Myers (WILDCARD WINNER)
FAN FAVE INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OR GROUP
Ed Sheeran
Katy Perry
Lorde
Niall Horan
FAN FAVE ARTIST OR GROUP
Drake
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Alessia Cara
FAN FAVE MUCH CREATOR
Amanda Rach Lee
Jaclyn Forbes
Candace Leca
Mike on Much
YouTwoTV