MMVAs Nominations 2017 - Full List Revealed!

The 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Aawards are airing tonight and we have a refresher as to the full list of nominees!

The show is airing live in Canada and you can expect lots of A-listers to be in attendance. Best of luck to all of the nominees tonight.

Tune into the show at 9 p.m. ET, hosted by Joe Jonas and Alessia Cara, on Much, CTV, VRAK, and the iHeartRadio app. Just Jared will also be live blogging the whole show, so stay tuned!

Click inside to see the full list of nominees for the MMVAs…

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“R.E.D.” – A Tribe Called Red f. Yasiin Bey, Narcy & Black Bear, Directed by Yassin Alsalman

“Fireproof” – Coleman Hell, Director Peter Huang

“Glowed Up” – Kaytranada f. Anderson .Paak, Director Bo Mirosseni

“Sleep In The Heat” – PUP, Director Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux

“Mercy” – Shawn Mendes, Director Jay Martin

BEST POST-PRODUCTION

“Undone” – Coeur De Pirate, Director Vallee Duhamel (Post: Alain Loiselle, Jérôme Cloutier, Bruno de Coninck, Julien Delorme, Andrew Ludovico, Lucy Rybicka & Josh Sherrett)

“Miracle” – Darcys, Director Common Good (Post: Common Good)

“Seeing Double” – Sleepy Tom f. Tonye, Director “Grandson & Son (Post: Matt Bilewicz, Zhargal Sambuev, Farah Yusuf, Sean Evans & Fezz Stenton, Ryan Ruskay and Grandson & Son)

“Move Together” – Somewhere Else f. Majid Jordan, Director Helmi

“Too Young” – Zeds Dead f. Rivers Cuomo & Pusha T, Director Chris Ullens (Post: James Wright, Tine Kluth & Chris Ullens)

BEST EDM/DANCE VIDEO

“Stadium Pow Wow” – A Tribe Called Red f. Black Bear, Director Kevan Funk

“Indomitable” – Dj Shub f. Northern Cree Singers, Director Mark Stanleigh

“Easy Go” – Grandtheft & Delaney Jane, Director Tyler Hynes

“Venus Fly” – Grimes f. Janelle Monae, Director Claire Boucher

“Runaway” – MSTRKRFT, Brooks Reynolds

BEST DIRECTOR

Kevan Funk, “Stadium Pow Wow” – A Tribe Called Red f. Black Bear

Didier Charette, “Rush” – CRi

Claire Boucher, “Venus Fly” – Grimes f. Janelle Monae

Michael LeBlanc, “Spirit” – Wintersleep

Adam Beck, “Stardust” – Zeds Dead f. Twin Shadow

BEST POP VIDEO

“Fireproof” – Coleman Hell, Director Peter Huang

“Venus Fly” – Grimes f. Janelle Monae, Director Claire Boucher

“Can’t Slow Down” – Hedley, Directors Jacob Hoggard and Matt Leaf

“Mercy” – Shawn Mendes, Director Jay Martin

“No Warm Up” – SonReal, Director Peter Huang

BEST ROCK/ALTERNATIVE VIDEO

“Knocking At The Door” – Arkells, Directors Shane Cunningham and Mark Myers

“Beck + Call” – July Talk f. Tanya Tagaq, Directors Jared Rasb, Norah Sadava and Amy Nostbakken

“Sleep In The Heat” – PUP, Director Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux

“In A World Possessed By The Human Mind” – The Tragically Hip, Director Max Montalvo

“Spirit” – Wintersleep, Director Michael LeBlanc

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

“Disconnected” – Derek Wise, Director Glenn Michael

“Red Alert/100 Roses” – Jazz Cartier, Director Jon Riera

“81” – Sean Leon, Director Zac Facts

“Picasso Leaning” – Tasha The Amazon, Director Colin G Cooper

“Let’s Go” – TassNata f. Rich Kidd & Tona, Director Dan Lemoyne

BEST MUCHFACT VIDEO

“Rush” – CRi, Director Didier Charette

“With Me” – DVSN, Directors Jon Riera and Lesean Harris

“Sleep In The Heat” – PUP, Director Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux

“Small Talk” – Majid Jordan, Director Kid.Studio

“Acid Test” – River Tiber, Directors Grandson & Son and Tommy Paxton-Beesley

MOST BUZZWORTHY CANADIAN

Alessia Cara

Drake

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

MOST BUZZWORTHY INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OR GROUP

Ed Sheeran

Iggy Azalea

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Lorde

BEST NEW CANADIAN ARTIST

Charlotte Day Wilson

Daniel Caesar

DVSN

Jessie Reyez

PARTYNEXTDOOR

BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ARTIST

Chance The Rapper

Camila Cabello

Lil’ Yachty

Niall Horan

Post Malone

iHeartRADIO Canadian Single of the Year

“Scars to Your Beautiful” – Alessia Cara

“One Dance” – Drake

“Starboy” – The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk

iHeartRADIO INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ed Sheeran

Future

Katy Perry

Kendrick Lamar

Lorde

iHeartRADIO INTERNATIONAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Twenty One Pilots

DNCE

Imagine Dragons

Migos

The Chainsmokers

FAN FAVE VIDEO

“R.E.D.” – A Tribe Called Red f. Yasiin Bey, Narcy & Black Bear, Directed by Yassin Alsalman

“Shutter Island” – Jessie Reyez, Director Peter Huang

“Venus Fly” – Grimes f. Janelle Monae, Director Claire Boucher

“Too Young” – Zeds Dead f. Rivers Cuomo & Pusha T, Director Chris Ullens (Post: James Wright, Tine Kluth & Chris Ullens)

“Knocking At The Door” – Arkells, Directors Shane Cunningham and Mark Myers (WILDCARD WINNER)

FAN FAVE INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OR GROUP

Ed Sheeran

Katy Perry

Lorde

Niall Horan

FAN FAVE ARTIST OR GROUP

Drake

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Alessia Cara

FAN FAVE MUCH CREATOR

Amanda Rach Lee

Jaclyn Forbes

Candace Leca

Mike on Much

YouTwoTV