Much Music Video Awards 2017 - Performers & Presenters List!

The 2017 iHeartRadio MMVAs are airing in just a few hours and we have the full list of star-studded performers and presenters set to take the stage.

The show will feature performances by Lorde, Niall Horan, Camila Cabello and many more. In addition, lots of stars will take the stage to present awards.

Tune into the show at 9 p.m. ET, hosted by Joe Jonas and Alessia Cara, on Much, CTV, VRAK, and the iHeartRadio app. Just Jared will also be live blogging the whole show, so stay tuned!

MMVAs Performers & Presenters

PERFORMERS

Lorde

Imagine Dragons

Iggy Azalea

DNCE

Julia Michaels

Jazz Cartier

Niall Horan

Post Malone

Arkells

Camila Cabello

Kardinal Offishall

Jessie Reyez

PRESENTERS

KJ Apa

Nikki Bella

Lilly Singh (IISuperwomanII)

Brandon Flynn

Hedley

Shay Mitchell

Bea Miller

Martha Hunt

4YallEntertainment

Keke Palmer

Shenae Grimes-Beech

Serena Ryder

Jus Reign

Tyler Oakley

Dove Cameron

Tatiana Maslany

Tyler Shaw

Shawn Hook

Scott Helman

Massari

Torrance Coombs

Kat Graham

David Mazouz

Lights

Carly Rae Jepsen