Much Music Video Awards 2017 - Performers & Presenters List!
The 2017 iHeartRadio MMVAs are airing in just a few hours and we have the full list of star-studded performers and presenters set to take the stage.
The show will feature performances by Lorde, Niall Horan, Camila Cabello and many more. In addition, lots of stars will take the stage to present awards.
Tune into the show at 9 p.m. ET, hosted by Joe Jonas and Alessia Cara, on Much, CTV, VRAK, and the iHeartRadio app. Just Jared will also be live blogging the whole show, so stay tuned!
MMVAs Performers & Presenters
PERFORMERS
Lorde
Imagine Dragons
Iggy Azalea
DNCE
Julia Michaels
Jazz Cartier
Niall Horan
Post Malone
Arkells
Camila Cabello
Kardinal Offishall
Jessie Reyez
PRESENTERS
KJ Apa
Nikki Bella
Lilly Singh (IISuperwomanII)
Brandon Flynn
Hedley
Shay Mitchell
Bea Miller
Martha Hunt
4YallEntertainment
Keke Palmer
Shenae Grimes-Beech
Serena Ryder
Jus Reign
Tyler Oakley
Dove Cameron
Tatiana Maslany
Tyler Shaw
Shawn Hook
Scott Helman
Massari
Torrance Coombs
Kat Graham
David Mazouz
Lights
Carly Rae Jepsen