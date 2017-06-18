Much Music Video Awards 2017 Red Carpet Live Stream Video - Watch Now!

The 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards are tonight, and we have the pre-show stream right here for you to catch all of the arrivals!

The show will be airing live on MUCH, MUCH.com, CTV and VRAK tonight beginning at 9E/6P. Red carpet broadcast starts at 8E/5P. The pre-show on the red carpet begins at 6:30E/3:30P.

Check out the video below, which is set to start pretty soon, to catch all the action! Alessia Cara and Joe Jonas are hosting the show. Just Jared will be live blogging as well.