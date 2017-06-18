Nicki Minaj's Feud With Remy Ma Continues at Atlanta Party

Top Stories
Happy Father's Day 2017 - Celeb Instagram Roundup!

Sun, 18 June 2017 at 3:16 pm

It sounds like there’s no love lost between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma.

Both ladies performed at the the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition at Philips Arena on Saturday night (June 17) in Atlanta, Ga.

But, Remy took to Instagram to make sure everyone knew that they were NOT in the building at the same time.

“Nobody believes that you’re tough like that,” Remy said in a video, which you can watch below. “Like, stop.”

Also in attendance were Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, and more.

Nicki performed her song “No Fruads,” which is rumored to be about Remy.
