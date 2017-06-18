Olivia Munn Shows Off Some Serious Leg in NYC

Olivia Munn is all smiles as she leaves a Proactive pop-up shop event on Friday afternoon (June 16) in New York City.

The 36-year-old actress showed off some leg in a super-high slit blue dress for her appearance.

Later that day, Olivia looked sexy in a sheer turtleneck and jeans as she and a few friends headed out for an early dinner.

Olivia took to Instagram later that night to share a pic of she and a friend enjoying some late night room service.