Scarlett Johansson Says She & Lookalike Grandma Got 'Trashed' at 'Rough Night' Premiere

Drew Barrymore Has a New Boyfriend - Meet David Hutchinson!

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Sun, 18 June 2017 at 6:30 am

Olivia Munn Shows Off Some Serious Leg in NYC

Olivia Munn Shows Off Some Serious Leg in NYC

Olivia Munn is all smiles as she leaves a Proactive pop-up shop event on Friday afternoon (June 16) in New York City.

The 36-year-old actress showed off some leg in a super-high slit blue dress for her appearance.

Later that day, Olivia looked sexy in a sheer turtleneck and jeans as she and a few friends headed out for an early dinner.

Olivia took to Instagram later that night to share a pic of she and a friend enjoying some late night room service.

Fridays in NY are off the chain

A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

