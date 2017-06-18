Top Stories
Happy Father's Day 2017 - Celeb Instagram Roundup!

Happy Father's Day 2017 - Celeb Instagram Roundup!

Beyonce's Father Matthew Confirms Twins' Arrival

Beyonce's Father Matthew Confirms Twins' Arrival

Nicki Minaj's Feud With Remy Ma Continues at Atlanta Party

Nicki Minaj's Feud With Remy Ma Continues at Atlanta Party

Corinne Olympios' Boyfriend Stands By Her Side

Corinne Olympios' Boyfriend Stands By Her Side

Sun, 18 June 2017 at 2:51 pm

Pierson Fode & Josh Henderson Are Hot Monte Carlo Guys

Pierson Fode & Josh Henderson Are Hot Monte Carlo Guys

Pierson Fode and Josh Henderson are just two of the hot guys who stepped out at the 2017 Monte Carlo TV Festival this weekend.

They attended photo calls in style on Sunday (June 18) in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

Also in attendance was Josh‘s The Arrangement co-star Christine Evangelista; Pierson‘s Bold and the Beautiful co-stars Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Reign Edwards, Don Diamont, Courtney Hope, and Darin Brooks; as well as Bull star Michael Weatherly.

15+ pictures inside of Pierson Fode, Josh Henderson, and more stars at the Monte Carlo TV Festival
Just Jared on Facebook
pierson fode josh henderson 2017 monte carlo 01
pierson fode josh henderson 2017 monte carlo 02
pierson fode josh henderson 2017 monte carlo 03
pierson fode josh henderson 2017 monte carlo 04
pierson fode josh henderson 2017 monte carlo 05
pierson fode josh henderson 2017 monte carlo 06
pierson fode josh henderson 2017 monte carlo 07
pierson fode josh henderson 2017 monte carlo 08
pierson fode josh henderson 2017 monte carlo 09
pierson fode josh henderson 2017 monte carlo 10
pierson fode josh henderson 2017 monte carlo 11
pierson fode josh henderson 2017 monte carlo 12
pierson fode josh henderson 2017 monte carlo 13
pierson fode josh henderson 2017 monte carlo 14
pierson fode josh henderson 2017 monte carlo 15
pierson fode josh henderson 2017 monte carlo 16
pierson fode josh henderson 2017 monte carlo 17

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Christine Evangelista, Courtney Hope, Darin Brooks, Don Diamont, jacqueline macinnes wood, Josh Henderson, Michael Weatherly, Pierson Fode, reign edwards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr