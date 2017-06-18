Pierson Fode & Josh Henderson Are Hot Monte Carlo Guys

Pierson Fode and Josh Henderson are just two of the hot guys who stepped out at the 2017 Monte Carlo TV Festival this weekend.

They attended photo calls in style on Sunday (June 18) in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

Also in attendance was Josh‘s The Arrangement co-star Christine Evangelista; Pierson‘s Bold and the Beautiful co-stars Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Reign Edwards, Don Diamont, Courtney Hope, and Darin Brooks; as well as Bull star Michael Weatherly.

