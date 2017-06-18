Top Stories
Scarlett Johansson Says She &amp; Lookalike Grandma Got 'Trashed' at 'Rough Night' Premiere

Scarlett Johansson Says She & Lookalike Grandma Got 'Trashed' at 'Rough Night' Premiere

Drew Barrymore Has a New Boyfriend - Meet David Hutchinson!

Drew Barrymore Has a New Boyfriend - Meet David Hutchinson!

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Sun, 18 June 2017 at 3:08 am

Sarah Hyland Keeps It Retro for 'Catch'-Up Dinner With Friends

Sarah Hyland Keeps It Retro for 'Catch'-Up Dinner With Friends

Sarah Hyland stepped out for a fun meal with her BFFs!

The 26-year-old actress rocked this cute light pink and black ensemble while heading into Catch LA on Friday (June 16) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sarah Hyland

She also sported clear-rimmed glasses, a trendy choker, a pop of purple lipstick, and her hair styled into a curly updo.

She was joined by her her Dirty Dancing co-star Trevor Einhorn, as well as friends Addison Timlin, Ciara Robinson, Ashley Newbrough, Katie Welch, and Brett Collins.

“Just a casual ‘Catch’ up 🎣❤️,” Sarah captioned the Instagram photo below.

Click inside to see another photo Sarah shared from their night out…

Friends since '02. Annie's for life. #neverfullydressedwithoutasmile

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on

Just Jared on Facebook
sarah hyland keeps it retro for catch up dinner with friends 01
sarah hyland keeps it retro for catch up dinner with friends 02
sarah hyland keeps it retro for catch up dinner with friends 03
sarah hyland keeps it retro for catch up dinner with friends 04
sarah hyland keeps it retro for catch up dinner with friends 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Sarah Hyland

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr