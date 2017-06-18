Sarah Hyland Keeps It Retro for 'Catch'-Up Dinner With Friends

Sarah Hyland stepped out for a fun meal with her BFFs!

The 26-year-old actress rocked this cute light pink and black ensemble while heading into Catch LA on Friday (June 16) in West Hollywood, Calif.

She also sported clear-rimmed glasses, a trendy choker, a pop of purple lipstick, and her hair styled into a curly updo.

She was joined by her her Dirty Dancing co-star Trevor Einhorn, as well as friends Addison Timlin, Ciara Robinson, Ashley Newbrough, Katie Welch, and Brett Collins.

“Just a casual ‘Catch’ up 🎣❤️,” Sarah captioned the Instagram photo below.

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Jun 17, 2017 at 12:59am PDT

