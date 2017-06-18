Sarah Hyland Keeps It Retro for 'Catch'-Up Dinner With Friends
Sarah Hyland stepped out for a fun meal with her BFFs!
The 26-year-old actress rocked this cute light pink and black ensemble while heading into Catch LA on Friday (June 16) in West Hollywood, Calif.
She also sported clear-rimmed glasses, a trendy choker, a pop of purple lipstick, and her hair styled into a curly updo.
She was joined by her her Dirty Dancing co-star Trevor Einhorn, as well as friends Addison Timlin, Ciara Robinson, Ashley Newbrough, Katie Welch, and Brett Collins.
“Just a casual ‘Catch’ up 🎣❤️,” Sarah captioned the Instagram photo below.
