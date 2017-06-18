Top Stories
Sun, 18 June 2017 at 11:03 pm

Shay Mitchell Is White Hot at MMVAs 2017 with Darren Criss

Shay Mitchell Is White Hot at MMVAs 2017 with Darren Criss

Shay Mitchell looks lovely in a white jumpsuit on the pink carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards on Sunday (June 18) at MuchMusic HQ in Toronto, Canada.

Other stars who were in attendance at the annual event were Glee‘s Darren Criss, Riverdale‘s KJ Apa, and YouTube personality Lilly Singh. They all presented during the show!

FYI: Shay is wearing an August Getty Atelier jumpsuit, a Flynn Skye bodysuit, Jimmy Choo shoes and clutch, and jewelry by XIV Karats and Kenneth Jay Lane.

10+ pictures inside of Shay Mitchell, Darren Criss, and more at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
shay mitchell darren criss kj apa mmvas 2017 01
shay mitchell darren criss kj apa mmvas 2017 02
shay mitchell darren criss kj apa mmvas 2017 03
shay mitchell darren criss kj apa mmvas 2017 04
shay mitchell darren criss kj apa mmvas 2017 05
shay mitchell darren criss kj apa mmvas 2017 06
shay mitchell darren criss kj apa mmvas 2017 07
shay mitchell darren criss kj apa mmvas 2017 08
shay mitchell darren criss kj apa mmvas 2017 09
shay mitchell darren criss kj apa mmvas 2017 10

Photos: Mark ONeill, PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards, Darren Criss, iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards, KJ Apa, Lilly Singh, Shay Mitchell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr