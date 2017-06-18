Shay Mitchell Is White Hot at MMVAs 2017 with Darren Criss

Shay Mitchell looks lovely in a white jumpsuit on the pink carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards on Sunday (June 18) at MuchMusic HQ in Toronto, Canada.

Other stars who were in attendance at the annual event were Glee‘s Darren Criss, Riverdale‘s KJ Apa, and YouTube personality Lilly Singh. They all presented during the show!

FYI: Shay is wearing an August Getty Atelier jumpsuit, a Flynn Skye bodysuit, Jimmy Choo shoes and clutch, and jewelry by XIV Karats and Kenneth Jay Lane.

