Happy Father's Day 2017 - Celeb Instagram Roundup!

Are Singer Dua Lipa & DJ Martin Garrix Dating?

Beyonce's Father Matthew Confirms Twins' Arrival

Corinne Olympios' Boyfriend Stands By Her Side

Sun, 18 June 2017 at 5:11 pm

Singer Dua Lipa & DJ Martin Garrix Get Cozy in Miami

Are Dua Lipa and Martin Garrix more than just friends?

The 21-year-old British singer was spotted getting a hug and a sweet smooch on the cheek from the cute 21-year-old Dutch producer earlier this week in Miami, Fla.

Dua and Martin collaborated on a song a couple months ago called “Scared To Be Lonely” and performed together on The Tonight Show.

At this point, it’s unclear if they are dating or just really good pals. Check out some more photos of them in Miami below!
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
