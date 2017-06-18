Sofia Vergara & Whitney Cummings Brighten Up 'The Female Brain' Premiere
Sofia Vergara strikes a pose in a bright yellow, lace dress as she attends the premiere of The Female Brain on Saturday (June 17) at ArcLight Culver City in Los Angeles.
The 44-year-old actress joined the star and director of the film Whitney Cummings as they arrived at the premiere.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Vergara
Inside the theater, Sofia took to Instagram to share a pic of herself enjoying some popcorn before watching the film.
10+ pictures inside of the ladies at the premiere…