Top Stories
Scarlett Johansson Says She &amp; Lookalike Grandma Got 'Trashed' at 'Rough Night' Premiere

Scarlett Johansson Says She & Lookalike Grandma Got 'Trashed' at 'Rough Night' Premiere

Drew Barrymore Has a New Boyfriend - Meet David Hutchinson!

Drew Barrymore Has a New Boyfriend - Meet David Hutchinson!

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Sun, 18 June 2017 at 3:54 am

Stevie Wonder Joins Effort to End Street Violence

Stevie Wonder Joins Effort to End Street Violence

Stevie Wonder is making an emotional plea to young people to end shooting one another on city streets.

The 67-year-old entertainer joined several hundred people at a peace conference in Minneapolis on Saturday (June 17) to appeal to members of the neighborhood to end violence and create peace between one another.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Stevie Wonder

“The first thing you must do is stop believing the fallacy of you not being important,” Stevie said via the Star Tribune. “Because it is completely unacceptable for one to hate themselves so much that anyone that looks like you, you want to kill.”

During the event, Stevie performed some of hit classics like “Higher Ground” and “Love’s in Need of Love Today.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Stevie Wonder

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr