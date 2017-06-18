Stevie Wonder Joins Effort to End Street Violence

Stevie Wonder is making an emotional plea to young people to end shooting one another on city streets.

The 67-year-old entertainer joined several hundred people at a peace conference in Minneapolis on Saturday (June 17) to appeal to members of the neighborhood to end violence and create peace between one another.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Stevie Wonder

“The first thing you must do is stop believing the fallacy of you not being important,” Stevie said via the Star Tribune. “Because it is completely unacceptable for one to hate themselves so much that anyone that looks like you, you want to kill.”

During the event, Stevie performed some of hit classics like “Higher Ground” and “Love’s in Need of Love Today.”