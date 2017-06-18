Tobey Maguire Steps Out After Catching Up With Leonardo DiCaprio & Orlando Bloom

Tobey Maguire is back in Cali after meeting up with pals Leonardo DiCaprio and Orlando Bloom in New York City.

The 41-year-old Spider-Man actor was spotted wrapping up his meal at E Baldi restaurant on Saturday (June 17) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

He kept it casual in a black sweatsuit as he made his way to his car.

On Wednesday, Tobey, Leonardo, and Orlando were seen taking a walk in the East Village neighborhood of Manhattan with a bigger group of guys.

The day before that, Leonardo spent some time with Tobey‘s ex Jennifer Meyer.

The last time we spotted these guys out together was at Kate Hudson‘s Halloween party last year!