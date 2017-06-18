'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot Shares Stunning Makeup-Free Selfie

Gal Gadot is not just a “Wonder Woman” on screen.

The 32-year-old actress is the mother of two daughters, Alma and Maya, the latter of whom was born just a few months ago.

Amid the massive success of her film Wonder Woman, Gal posted a strong, beautiful, and makeup-free selfie.

“Sleepless night , colic 3 months old baby and an early wake up by my 5 year old,” Gal wrote. “Went to the garden to get some fresh air with my coffee to help me wake up and now watching The Cat In The Hat with my daughter. It always amazes me how the most simple things are the ones to make us the happiest . 📸 taken by my other sleepy half @jaronvarsano 😊😳😴😘👶🏼👧🏼❤🍭👻”

Check out the photo, taken by hubby Yaron Versano, below!