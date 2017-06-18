Zayn Malik's Versace Collection Will Be Released This Week!

Zayn Malik looks good in a checkered shirt as he heads into a studio on Sunday (June 18) in New York City.

The day before, the 24-year-old singer teased his upcoming collection with Versus Versace called Zayn x Versus.

He enlisted some help from his girlfriend Gigi Hadid‘s sister Bella to model an outfit from the fashion line. “Monday #zaynxversus,” he tweeted along with a couple of photos of the two modeling the clothes.

It was announced last October that Zayn would be collaborating on a capsule collection for the brand.

“I think Versus has always been a very cool brand. It’s a great brand for me and for people in my generation. I’ve always wanted to design clothes, and there’s no brand I’d rather design for than Versus. The bonus is that I get to collaborate with Donatella, whom I love and admire. I know we’ll create something amazing,” he said.