'Big Brother' 2017 - 16 Contestants Announced for Season 19!

The 16 houseguests for the upcoming 19th season of Big Brother have been announced and we can’t wait to meet them during next week’s premiere!

The summer show will be returning to CBS with a two-night premiere on Wednesday, June 28 at 8pm ET and Thursday, June 29 at 9pm ET.

Julie Chen will once again be back as the host of the hit show!

Fans who have a subscription to CBS All Access will be able to watch interviews with all of the houseguests starting this morning (June 19) at 11am ET. Make sure to pick your favorites early!

Click through the slideshow to meet the contestants…