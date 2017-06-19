Bob Barker 'Doing Fine' After Brief Hospitalization

Bob Barker is doing better after a brief hospitalization last week.

The 93-year-old game show host was taken to Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles after slipping and hitting the back of his head.

Bob‘s rep says he was only in the hospital as a precaution and is back home and “doing fine.”

“He hit the back of his head and decided it would be wise to go to the ER and get checked out. [Bob's] housekeeper took him to Cedars, where he underwent some minor testing. He was in and out, spent maybe a couple of hours there,” his rep told ET.

He added, “He’s now home and has had some minor discomfort and pain but is doing fine, as the days go on.”

We’re so glad to hear Bob is doing better!