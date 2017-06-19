Carrie Fisher Had Cocaine & Other Drugs in Her System When She Died

More details about Carrie Fisher‘s death have been revealed in the toxicology report.

The late Star Wars actress has cocaine and other drugs in her system when she died in December 2016. The report showed that she may have taken cocaine three days before she boarded the December 23 flight that she fell ill on.

Traces of heroin and ecstasy were also found in Carrie‘s system, though it’s not known when she may have taken those drugs. It’s also not known what the impact of the drugs had on her death, according to the Associated Press.

Carrie‘s cause of death was revealed in her autopsy last week.