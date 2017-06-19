Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Responds to Blackface Accusations

Miles Teller Tweets to Clear Up Reports About an Arrest

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding &amp; He's Not Happy

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Mon, 19 June 2017 at 6:45 pm

Chrissy Teigen Stripped Down for John Legend on Father's Day!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend go shopping at a Guitar Center store on Monday afternoon (June 19) in Boston, Mass.

The couple is in town for John‘s latest stop on his tour and Chrissy has joined him on the road. She gave him a hot surprise the day before on Father’s Day when she stripped down in bed for him!

“Successfully surprised John with a secret trip to see him in Boston :) gift level 10/10,” Chrissy captioned the below photo on Instagram.

The married couple has stayed in several Airbnb homes along the tour route and John recently thanked the company for providing the lodging. “Thanks to the good people at @airbnb for gifting me and my family a home away from home on tour! So nice to have a kitchen, a backyard, and a swinging patio couch” he wrote on Instagram.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Photos: BackGrid USA
