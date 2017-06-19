Drake & Josh's Josh Peck Marries Paige O'Brien, Drake Bell Not Happy He Wasn't Invited

Josh Peck and his longtime love Paige O’Brien tied-the-knot over the weekend and his former Drake & Josh co-star Drake Bell is not happy that he wasn’t invited.

Drake tweeted (and his since deleted, according to EW), “When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear….” He continued: “Loyalty is key… ALWAYS remember where you came from.”

Josh married Paige in a small California ceremony over the weekend, and his Grandfathered co-stars were in attendance.

Drake & Josh aired on Nickelodeon from 2004-2007.

See photos of them together from years ago…