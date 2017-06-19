Top Stories
Mon, 19 June 2017 at 1:17 pm

Edward Norton Goes Shirtless for Paddle Boarding in Italy!

Edward Norton shows off his fit body while going paddle boarding with his family on Saturday (June 17) off the Amalfi coast in Italy.

The 47-year-old actor was joined by his wife Shauna Robertson and their four-year-old son Atlas, who are not pictured.

One of the ways that Edward stays in shape is through yoga and he took to Twitter to promote his favorite studio last week. “Favorite yoga studio in LA, @ModoYogaLA, just expanded to East side. Free classes Thurs & Friday. Love these people,” he said.
