Kim Kardashian Responds to Blackface Accusations

Miles Teller Tweets to Clear Up Reports About an Arrest

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding & He's Not Happy

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Mon, 19 June 2017 at 7:51 pm

Ellen Pompeo Encourages Women to Speak Their Mind After Calling Out Jared Kushner

Ellen Pompeo Encourages Women to Speak Their Mind After Calling Out Jared Kushner

Ellen Pompeo didn’t quite agree with what Jared Kusher had to say during his first public remarks!

The 47-year-old actress took to her Twitter to respond to the first public comments from the White House senior advisor and husband of Ivanka Trump.

During the speech, Jared said that the U.S. is set to become “the global leader in the field making the government more transparent.”

It sounds like Ellen didn’t agree and took a dig at his statement.

“ok ok this… omg @IvankaTrump you have sex with this guy??? I can’t aahhhhhaaaa,” Ellen wrote, adding laughing emojis.

Although she faced some backlash for the comments, many women have been tweeting Ellen to thank her for teaching them that it’s okay to speak their mind.

“Speak up girls please!!!” she wrote in response to one fan’s message.

Check out her tweet below…
